Fittipaldi outlines targets after claiming his first win of the season

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 3 August 2023 17:57

Enzo Fittipaldi has spoken of how much his first Formula 2 win means to him after a banner weekend in Belgium.

The 22-year-old Brazilian-American driver currently drives for Rodin Carlin in F2, and is a junior driver with Red Bull.

The driver recently took his first F2 victory, in the sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps, and said he is sure that ‘the win in a feature race in coming’ too.

Speaking to the Mirror, the grandson of F1 legend and two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi said it was a ‘great feeling’ to win.

Enzo Fittipaldi is an F2 driver for Rodin Carlin

He said: "It meant a lot to me, to get my first win in Formula 2. It was a great feeling. Me and the team, we've worked so hard this whole year and it was definitely a nice moment."

The driver said a lot of his family, which includes several motorsport legends, were there to see the win.

Fittipaldi explained: "I had all my family there, except for my dad. It was a great moment for us.

“It was a very nice feeling after the win, getting out of the car and seeing all my family there was very special. Giving a hug to all the team ... those are moments I'll keep for the rest of my career."

Fittipaldi: My focus is the championship

He also was sure that a win in a feature race was on its way, saying: "The win in a feature race is coming. I know it's coming. It's been very close, it's just a matter of things coming together and getting it done.”

But the 22-year-old was determined to remain focused on the end goal - a strong finish in the championship.

Fittipaldi said: “The title is still open with three race weekends left and a lot of points on the table. But, realistically, my goal is to finish in the top three. That's what I'm focused on.

“We've closed the gap a good amount to third in the championship and that's my goal at the moment. The top two are a little bit further ahead."

