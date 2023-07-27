Gasly launches BRILLIANT F1 initiative with Hubert and Van 't Hoff tribute

Matthew Hobkinson

Pierre Gasly will lead an emotional tribute to Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff at the Belgian Grand Prix, encouraging as many people as possible to also get involved.

As Formula 1 returns to Spa this weekend, the excitement of the final race before the summer break is not the only thing on the minds of those involved.

The motorsport community was rocked by the tragic death of Dilano van 't Hoff following a crash at the track earlier this month.

Hubert also lost his life there in 2019, and Gasly – who was a great friend of the Frenchman – is now looking to honour the pair's memories.

Run for Anthoine

A picture emerged on social media of a poster titled 'Run for Anthoine'.

It stated: "Pierre Gasly invites all F1, F2 & F3 Paddock personnel to run or walk Spa-Francorchamps in memory of Anthoine Hubert who we sadly lost in 2019."

The event will commence on Thursday, 27 July at 18:30 local time on the start-finish straight.

"There will be a special moment to remember Dilano van 't Hoff during the run," it also read. Adding that those who take part will be given a 'Racing for Anthoine' t-shirt to commemorate the moment.

With the event set to take place before the cars hit the track, the entire motorsport community will come together to ensure a fitting tribute is paid before the attention shifts focus to another weekend of racing.

GPFans sends their best wishes and condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff and Anthoine Hubert's family, team and friends at this extremely difficult time