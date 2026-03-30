Mercedes F1 star ‘feeling the heat’ after losing championship lead

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A star of the Mercedes F1 team has been sent a warning over his future after losing the lead in the 2026 drivers' championship.

For 2026 and beyond, the chassis and power unit regulations have been entirely overhauled in F1, with last season's frontrunners McLaren and Red Bull now appearing to be much further behind new leaders Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows lead both the drivers' and the constructors' standings after the opening three rounds of the campaign, but following a disappointing result for one of their drivers in Japan on Sunday, their driver priorities may have changed.

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19-year-old Kimi Antonelli picked up only the second grand prix victory of his career at the Japanese Grand Prix, making history after he leap-frogged team-mate George Russell into the lead of the drivers' championship, becoming the youngest to ever do so.

Antonelli now leads the championship by nine points, and his win has also placed Russell under increased scrutiny.

READ MORE: Antonelli smashes record as Russell misses out on podium

Could Russell's Mercedes seat be on the line?

His first career victory in China and subsequent win in Japan was the topic of conversation on Ziggo Sport Race Café, where insider Robert Doornbos analysed Antonelli's rise and the impact on Russell.

He said: "We knew that after China he would get a huge boost. I wouldn’t be surprised if George is feeling the heat and has to stay even more alert."

Antonelli’s stellar performance has prompted questions about the long-term future, particularly with an eye on the driver market, where one viewer even wondered if Russell might soon be replaced at Mercedes should Antonelli clinch the championship this year.

The Ziggo Sport analyst was unequivocal, especially when the name of four-time world champion Max Verstappen was mentioned.

Doornbos predicted: "If they manage to sign Verstappen, one of the drivers will likely be displaced—and that one would be George, who might have to search for a new team."

What will become of Russell if he deposed in favour of Verstappen? Doornbos claimed that 'every team principal would choose a four-time world champion over George', and added that Russell seems to lack that extra bit of magic which Antonelli is able to showcase.

The struggling Aston Martin F1 team was named as a potential destination for Russell, with the Brit rumoured to be of interest to the squad.

What has Toto Wolff said about Mercedes driver contracts?

It's a different story from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff however, and it's his opinion that matters the most.

Speaking to the UK's Press Association, he explained: "George has been with us since 2017, and there’s every reason for that to continue until 2037."

"A move for Max to Mercedes isn’t on the cards right now. The situation is completely transparent, and we have clear contracts with both of our drivers."

An emphatic no, to Doornbos' rumours then.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1

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