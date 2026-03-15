How the F1 2026 championship standings look after Sunday's race in China

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The second round of the F1 2026 championship has concluded after the sport returned to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend. Here are the official standings following the first sprint race of the season and Sunday's full-length Chinese Grand Prix.

Whilst Mercedes' George Russell stormed to victory in Saturday's 100km sprint, it was his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli who claimed the first victory of his career in Sunday's grand prix.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also made a top three appearance in both the sprint race and the Chinese GP, ending his podium drought on Sunday, something which has boosted him up the drivers' standings.

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Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's horror start to the 2026 season continued and after the Dutchman was unable to score a single point in the sprint or the grand prix, coming away from Shanghai with his first DNF of the year.

In the standings, Russell still leads ahead of Antonelli whilst Ferrari are catching up in the constructors' championship.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 98 2 Ferrari 67 3 McLaren 18 4 Haas 17 5 Red Bull 12 6 Racing Bulls 12 7 Alpine 10 8 Audi 2 9 Williams 2 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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