F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles
F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles
How the F1 2026 championship standings look after Sunday's race in China
The second round of the F1 2026 championship has concluded after the sport returned to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend. Here are the official standings following the first sprint race of the season and Sunday's full-length Chinese Grand Prix.
Whilst Mercedes' George Russell stormed to victory in Saturday's 100km sprint, it was his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli who claimed the first victory of his career in Sunday's grand prix.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also made a top three appearance in both the sprint race and the Chinese GP, ending his podium drought on Sunday, something which has boosted him up the drivers' standings.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's horror start to the 2026 season continued and after the Dutchman was unable to score a single point in the sprint or the grand prix, coming away from Shanghai with his first DNF of the year.
In the standings, Russell still leads ahead of Antonelli whilst Ferrari are catching up in the constructors' championship.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|51
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|47
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|34
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|33
|5
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|17
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|8
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|4
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|98
|2
|Ferrari
|67
|3
|McLaren
|18
|4
|Haas
|17
|5
|Red Bull
|12
|6
|Racing Bulls
|12
|7
|Alpine
|10
|8
|Audi
|2
|9
|Williams
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues
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