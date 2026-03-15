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Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

How the F1 2026 championship standings look after Sunday's race in China

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The second round of the F1 2026 championship has concluded after the sport returned to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend. Here are the official standings following the first sprint race of the season and Sunday's full-length Chinese Grand Prix.

Whilst Mercedes' George Russell stormed to victory in Saturday's 100km sprint, it was his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli who claimed the first victory of his career in Sunday's grand prix.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also made a top three appearance in both the sprint race and the Chinese GP, ending his podium drought on Sunday, something which has boosted him up the drivers' standings.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's horror start to the 2026 season continued and after the Dutchman was unable to score a single point in the sprint or the grand prix, coming away from Shanghai with his first DNF of the year.

In the standings, Russell still leads ahead of Antonelli whilst Ferrari are catching up in the constructors' championship.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1George RussellMercedes51
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes47
3Charles LeclercFerrari34
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari33
5Ollie BearmanHaas17
6Lando NorrisMcLaren15
7Pierre GaslyAlpine9
8Max VerstappenRed Bull8
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls8
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
11Isack HadjarRed Bull4
12Oscar PiastriMcLaren3
13Carlos SainzWilliams2
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
15Franco ColapintoAlpine1
16Esteban OconHaas0
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alex AlbonWiliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1Mercedes98
2Ferrari67
3McLaren18
4Haas17
5Red Bull12
6Racing Bulls12
7Alpine10
8Audi2
9Williams2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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