F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes first Ferrari podium as Kimi Antonelli claims historic win
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes first Ferrari podium as Kimi Antonelli claims historic win
Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix could get very exciting
Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday to become the second youngest race winner in F1 history.
Indeed, the teenager had such a cushion toward the end of the race that he was able to survive a massive lock-up which took him well off-track with just three laps to do.
Fortunately, he was able to get straight back on track and continue, with his time cushion to George Russell in second enough to keep him ahead.
A brilliant, feisty drive from Lewis Hamilton saw the Brit secure his first podium finish in 26 grand prix starts for Ferrari, taking third ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc after the Scuderia pair battled wheel to wheel for much of the race.
For the second weekend in a row, the drama began before the formation lap – and for the second week in a row, Oscar Piastri was involved.
On track, Lance Stroll's race ended after nine laps with an apparent battery issue, bringing out a safety car and prompting a rash of early pit stops and mixing up the field as those who started on hard compound tyres stayed out.
Both Ferraris were soon ahead of Russell after the restart, keeping the frustrated title favourite behind them as the team-mates engaged in a surprisingly fierce back and forth for a number of laps, which carried on even after the pace of Russell's Mercedes showed and he picked his way past the red cars.
The Australian Grand Prix winner set off up the road in pursuit of his team-mate, but had lost too much time behind the Ferraris to deny the teenager a brilliant first grand prix victory.
Further down the field, Max Verstappen was forced to retire with ten laps to go with an apparent power unit issue, trundling round at low speed for most of a lap before pulling into the pits for good.
And for those wondering whether Aston Martin managed to get one car to the end of a grand prix for the first time this year...no, Fernando Alonso pulled in just after half-distance when the vibrations in the car got too much.
F1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+5.515s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+25.267s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+28.894s
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+57.268s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+59.647s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1:20.588s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1:27.247s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 Lap
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 Lap
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1 Lap
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 Lap
|NC
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
|NC
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|DNS
|NC
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNS
|NC
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|DNS
|NC
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNS
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery in Shanghai
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