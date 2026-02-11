'We're working on a sequel' - F1 movie follow up gets green light
A sequel to the F1 film has been confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
The original film starred Brad Pitt as retired racer Sonny Hayes, who ended his retirement to race for the fictional APX GP team.
Surprisingly, F1 became Pitt's most successful film ever in terms of box office takings, and it has been nominated for four Oscars as well as one of its songs winning a Grammy at that awards show earlier this month.
It was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, while the likes of Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem also starred in the film alongside a plethora of actual F1 stars.
Now, Bruckheimer has suggested that a new film is in the making, after Kosinski had previously admitted that discussions with Apple about a sequel had taken place.
Bruckheimer told BBC News: "We're working on a sequel," before going on to discuss the challenges that the actor strikes of 2023 put on the first film.
"I never worked with Brad Pitt before and it's really a thrill to work with Brad."
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton AND Fernando Alonso tipped to retire in 2026
Was the F1 movie successful?
F1 surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, beating Pitt's previous most successful film World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m).
However, the film received mixed reviews from fans, pundits and the F1 drivers who starred in it.
Carlos Sainz wasn't a fan, questioning the authenticity of the storylines, while many fans pointed to the appalling representation of females in the film.
Pitt's character Hayes, opts to return to F1 in his 60s (yes, you heard that correctly). Considering how much Hamilton is struggling in the sport in his early 40s, while Fernando Alonso is reaching the end of his career at 44, I think it's safe to say a driver in their 60s wouldn't be much good.
There is one female character of any note in the film, played by Condon, who is introduced as F1's first ever female technical director but who then magically falls in love with her driver and becomes Pitt's love interest.
Fans criticised the movie for these reasons, but it did set a record for Apple Studios as their highest-grossing theatrical release of all time, and now has been nominated for four Oscars, making it a success at least in the eyes of movie critics.
READ MORE: McLaren land $12 million legal win in star driver contract battle
