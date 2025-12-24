close global

Lewis Hamilton talks into a mic

Can you guess Lewis Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner?

Can you guess Lewis Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner?

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton talks into a mic

Lewis Hamilton offered a glimpse into his Christmas Day celebrations and revealed his ideal dinner.

The seven-time world champion deserves an extra slice of pudding this year, after his nightmare debut with Ferrari.

Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has been plagued by doubt in his own ability, alongside various technical and strategic errors from the team - the less said about their double disqualification in China the better.

All attention has switched to next year and the new set of regulations, with Ferrari halting development in April to ensure their 2026 car is amongst the championship challengers.

But, for now, it's Christmas, and the champion has offered a glimpse into what will be served on the dinner table at the Hamilton's.

Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner

"Ideal Christmas dinner. My stepmum makes the best crispy potatoes. Gravy. It's just like Sunday roast basically, but just with vegetables mostly," Hamilton answered.

"And then a good dessert. A good cheesecake or carrot cake. Afterwards lots of candy, so lots of sweets. I love to eat all of that stuff on Christmas Day."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

