Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has spoken publicly about the performance-related exit clause included in Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 contract.

Although Verstappen is officially signed with Red Bull through the end of the 2028 season, his deal includes provisions that could allow an early departure. Those conditions are linked directly to his position in the drivers’ championship.

Under the terms previously outlined, Verstappen would have the option to trigger the clause if he were to fall outside the top three in the standings at a designated checkpoint in the season, which is understood to be the summer break.

Red Bull's late resurgence during the second half of the 2025 season, allowed Verstappen back into the championship fight and he finished two points behind eventual champion Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.

Prior to the summer break, however, this eventuality looked like a distant possibility with rumours swirling about a potential switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin for Verstappen.

Will Verstappen remain at Red Bull?

While paddock whispers vary on the strength of this venture, the success of the engine can only be adequately measured after lights out in Melbourne next March.

Red Bull boss Mintzlaff does not fear a downturn in performance for the team, and with it, triggering Verstappen's exit clause, discussing the four-time world champion's contract with Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

“What is important to say is that I am not afraid of any performance clause in his contract,” he said.

“What is most important for an athlete is to see that everyone in the team gives everything for him.

“And I think Max has been impressed by the way the results and the atmosphere in the team have turned this year.”

In the same interview, Mintzlaff expressed the confident assertion that Verstappen will remain at Red Bull until the end of his career. If proven true, the Dutchman will find himself in the remarkable position of having won every single one of his F1 world titles at the same team.

