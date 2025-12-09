F1 champion Lando Norris throws wild party

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 champion Lando Norris celebrated in spectacular fashion following Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

At Yas Marina, Norris achieved his lifelong ambition of becoming an F1 world champion, securing third place and edging Max Verstappen by two points in the drivers' standings.

Overcome with emotion, Norris was immediately greeted by warm hugs from his parents, Adam and Cisca, as well as his girlfriend, Magui Corceiro, the moment he climbed out of the car.

What everyone wanted to know after Norris’ title win was how he planned to celebrate, and social media timelines on Monday soon filled with clips of the champion’s wild celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Doing the rounds was a clip of Norris belting out Sweet Caroline to a crowd of onlookers, who all immortalised the moment behind the screens of their smartphones.

The obligatory We Are the Champions was also sung at high volume, although these wild celebrations were still not a match for Toto Wolff’s divebomb into the crowd in 2021.

Who was at Lando Norris F1 title celebrations?

As photographed by luxury events brand Amber Lounge, Norris was joined by girlfriend Corceiro who was pictured beside the laughing champion, in a carousel of pictures they posted to Instagram.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and fiancée Alexandra Saint Mleux were also in attendance, filmed in their party get-up heading to the party after Sunday’s race.

Award for best dancer has to go to Norris' dad, Adam, who also had his moment online after a clip of his bold moves caught the attention - and the nostalgia - of all of those 90s ravers.

Despite her plan to head back to the hotel and read her book, Norris’ mum Cisca Wauman could also be seen in the background, as the champion’s clan let their hair down after such a high-pressure F1 season.

