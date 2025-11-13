F1 team reveals first ever concept paint scheme for 2026 entry

Change your timezone:

Audi have revealed their first concept paint scheme for their 2026 F1 entry, a huge departure from the team's current look as Sauber.

The German manufacturer will enter their own chassis and engine next year for a team running under their own name, and have been building to running their own team for some time.

Audi made big name signings securing former Red Bull sporting Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, while former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will act as the head of the Audi F1 project.

The team also boasts three different facilities including their power unit base in Neuberg, Germany, while investing in Sauber’s Hinwil factory in Switzerland as a centre for the chassis and where the team will operate from.

Finally, Audi will also target the best and brightest talent from Motorsport Valley, by opening their UK-based technology centre in Bicester.

Goodbye green: Audi concept livery revealed

In Munich, Audi’s concept livery for 2025 was unveiled, depicting only the colour scheme and was absent of any sponsorship apart from the manufacturer’s logo.

A sleek chrome silver dominated the nose and front of the car, before splitting cleanly at the sidepods into an Audi red and carbon black design towards the rear of the car.

Alongside their livery reveal, team bosses spoke on the future of the team and the challenge ahead of them to progress upwards through the F1 grid.

Wheatley said: “This journey is not just about the destination but about engaging with the people who make every step possible. It is about your mindset, focus, resilience and confidence without complacency.

"Championship-winning teams are not built on magic – they are built on people who believe in each other, in the process, and in the destination.

"Our drivers, Nico and Gabi, embody that spirit. They bring passion and hunger and treat every lap as a chance to learn and move forward."

