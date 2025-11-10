close global

F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen look at the F1 trophy in a composite

Lando Norris has cemented himself as the odds-on favorite for the F1 drivers' championship with a perfect weekend in Brazil.

The Brit won both the sprint race and main grand prix to take a maximum 33 points, while Max Verstappen could only fight through the field to finish third behind Kimi Antonelli.

Norris also extended his previously tenuous lead at the top of the standings to team-mate Oscar Piastri to 24 points, after the Aussie finished the race a lowly fifth.

Piastri was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli who then made contact with Charles Leclerc, and the Ferrari star was forced to retire from the race.

Lewis Hamilton also suffered a DNF, in a miserable weekend for Ferrari where they were usurped by both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' standings following the Brazilian GP.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren390
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren366
3Max VerstappenRed Bull341
4George RussellMercedes276
5Charles LeclercFerrari214
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari148
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes122
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber43
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls43
11Ollie BearmanHaas40
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin40
13Carlos SainzWilliams38
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls36
15Lance StrollAston Martin32
16Esteban OconHaas30
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren756
2Mercedes398
3Red Bull366
4Ferrari362
5Williams111
6Racing Bulls82
7Aston Martin72
8Haas70
9Kick Sauber62
10Alpine22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

