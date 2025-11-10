F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix
Lando Norris has cemented himself as the odds-on favorite for the F1 drivers' championship with a perfect weekend in Brazil.
The Brit won both the sprint race and main grand prix to take a maximum 33 points, while Max Verstappen could only fight through the field to finish third behind Kimi Antonelli.
Norris also extended his previously tenuous lead at the top of the standings to team-mate Oscar Piastri to 24 points, after the Aussie finished the race a lowly fifth.
Piastri was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli who then made contact with Charles Leclerc, and the Ferrari star was forced to retire from the race.
Lewis Hamilton also suffered a DNF, in a miserable weekend for Ferrari where they were usurped by both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' standings following the Brazilian GP.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|341
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|276
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|214
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|148
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|122
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|43
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|43
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|40
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|40
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|38
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|36
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|30
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|28
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|756
|2
|Mercedes
|398
|3
|Red Bull
|366
|4
|Ferrari
|362
|5
|Williams
|111
|6
|Racing Bulls
|82
|7
|Aston Martin
|72
|8
|Haas
|70
|9
|Kick Sauber
|62
|10
|Alpine
|22
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
