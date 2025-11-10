F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris has cemented himself as the odds-on favorite for the F1 drivers' championship with a perfect weekend in Brazil.

The Brit won both the sprint race and main grand prix to take a maximum 33 points, while Max Verstappen could only fight through the field to finish third behind Kimi Antonelli.

Norris also extended his previously tenuous lead at the top of the standings to team-mate Oscar Piastri to 24 points, after the Aussie finished the race a lowly fifth.

Piastri was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli who then made contact with Charles Leclerc, and the Ferrari star was forced to retire from the race.

Lewis Hamilton also suffered a DNF, in a miserable weekend for Ferrari where they were usurped by both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' standings following the Brazilian GP.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 341 4 George Russell Mercedes 276 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 214 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 148 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 122 8 Alex Albon Williams 73 9 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 43 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 43 11 Ollie Bearman Haas 40 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 40 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 38 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 36 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 30 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 28 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 19 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 756 2 Mercedes 398 3 Red Bull 366 4 Ferrari 362 5 Williams 111 6 Racing Bulls 82 7 Aston Martin 72 8 Haas 70 9 Kick Sauber 62 10 Alpine 22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Related