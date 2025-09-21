F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 cars hit the streets of Baku today (Sunday, September 21) for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

First held in 2017, this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix marks the eighth iteration of the event, but also crucially round 17 of the 2025 campaign, with the season finale in Abu Dhabi drawing ever closer.

Of course, heading into the weekend, all eyes were on McLaren and the fight for the drivers' championship, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris separated by 31 points ahead of Sunday's race.

Neither driver impressed in qualifying on Saturday, however, with Piastri crashing into the wall at turn 15 and Norris putting in a mediocre lap and failing to take advantage.

With Ferrari also fumbling, it was Max Verstappen who secured pole, once again showing why he is a four-time champion.

It isn't bound to be straightforward for Verstappen or any driver on Sunday, however, with qualifying having been red-flagged six times and the grand prix having a 57% chance of a safety car, according to F1.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is F1 race today?

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to start at 3pm local time in Baku (AZT), which means a very early start time of 7am (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (AZT): 3pm

United States Eastern (ET): 7am

United States Central (CT): 6am

United States Mountain (MT): 5am

United States Pacific (PT): 4am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

