﻿
Verstappen during FP3 in Baku

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

Sam Cook
Verstappen during FP3 in Baku

Red Bull star and reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position after a chaotic qualifying session in Baku.

The session saw six red flags in total and lasted for almost two hours, but Verstappen came out top right when it mattered most, setting the fastest lap time of 1:41.117 seconds.

Verstappen was almost half a second clear of Carlos Sainz in second, whilst Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson qualified in third, ahead of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in fourth and fifth respectively.

Title challenger Lando Norris will start down in P7, unable to seize a major opportunity to take pole after his teammate and rival Oscar Piastri crashed his car in Q3.

Elsewhere in Baku, it was a disastrous session for Ferrari. Having shown such promise in FP2 on Friday, topping the time sheets with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, the duo will start tomorrow's race in P10 and P12.

Hamilton did not even make it into Q3, whilst Leclerc, when setting his first hot lap in the final part of qualifying, crashed into the wall at turn 15, leaving him out of the session and unable to set a time.

With that said, let's take a look at the full qualifying results below.

Who is on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying results

Pos Driver Team Time/Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.117
2 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.478
3 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.590
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.600
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.953
6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.026
7 Lando Norris McLaren +1.122
8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.255
9 Oscar Piastri McLaren NO TIME
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari NO TIME

Eliminated in Q2

Pos Driver Team
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
15 Oliver Bearman Haas

Eliminated in Q1

Pos Driver Team
16 Franco Colapinto Alpine
17 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber
18 Esteban Ocon Haas
19 Pierre Gasly Alpine
20 Alex Albon Williams

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

