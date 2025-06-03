Max Verstappen issues statement after George Russell incident at Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull star and reigning Formula 1 world champion has issued a statement following Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

In said statement, Verstappen addresses his on-track incident with Mercedes star George Russell, where the Dutchman appeared to deliberately veer his car into his rival as he slowed down to let him by.

The race stewards acted swiftly after the incident, dishing out a 10-second time penalty, but there were wider calls, including from former F1 champion Nico Rosberg, that Verstappen should have been disqualified from the race.

The penalty dished out at the end of the race to the Red Bull star demoted him down to 10th, in what was a damaging day for his hopes of claiming a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.

Verstappen edges closer to race ban

In an Instagram post, Verstappen reflected on Sunday's race and admitted that the incident with Russell should not have happened.

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out," he told his followers on Instagram.

"Our tire choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.

"I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

As well as being given a 10-second time penalty, FIA race stewards thought the incident to be serious enough to hand Verstappen three penalty points on his superlicence.

That takes the reigning champion to 11 in the last 12 months, with 12 being enough for a one-race ban. The first of his 11 points expires on June 30, meaning he has to go two races without picking up any more points on his licence, or he will be banned for one race.

