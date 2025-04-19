F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the Jeddah Corniche Circuit today (Saturday, April 19th) for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
After Friday's running, McLaren are looking in good shape to continue their excellent qualifying form so far in 2025. Either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris have claimed pole position for all grands prix but one this season, with Max Verstappen's stunning lap at Suzuka the only thing that has denied them the sweep.
However, with the two McLaren cars finishing P1 and P2 in FP2 on Friday, they look the favorites to land pole once again, although old foe Verstappen was not too far behind.
Qualifying has proven crucial so far this season, with all four grands prix in Australia, China, Japan, and Bahrain having been won by the pole-sitter. That trend could well continue under the lights this evening.
With that said, let's take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of today's session and how you can watch it all unfold live!
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying start time
The qualifying session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, kicks off today at 8 pm local time (AST). In the United States, this means a start time of 1 pm (ET).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (AST)
|8 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|1 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|12 PM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|11 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|10 AM
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|6 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|3 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|2:30 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|1 AM (Sunday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|11 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|7 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|2 AM (Sunday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|7 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|7 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|1 AM (Sunday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|10:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|2 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|1 AM (Sunday)
How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV
Qualifying from the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPNNews and ESPN+ in the United States.
However, broadcast details elsewhere do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
