F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles again as Max Verstappen thrashed by McLaren

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's 2025 struggles continued in FP3 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheets ahead of qualifying later this evening.

Norris set FP3’s fastest lap time with a 1:27:489secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with team-mate Oscar Piastri coming home in second, missing out on top spot by just 0.024 seconds.

Verstappen, meanwhile, finished in P4, which doesn't sound too bad. However, he was over eight-tenths away from Norris' time, meaning Red Bull have some serious ground to make up if they want to be in the fight for pole.

Hamilton, meanwhile, finished the session down in P12, sounding puzzled over the radio when told where he was losing lap time to his rivals, and how much. His team-mate Charles Leclerc ended the session P5.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from FP3.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 FP3 results

Here is the timesheet from Saturday afternoon’s session in Saudi Arabia.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.489 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.024 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.627 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.845 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.883 6 Alex Albon Williams +0.900 7 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.081 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.136 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.181 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.190 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.280 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.291 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.372 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.399 15 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.409 16 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.500 17 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.731 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.847 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.921 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.989

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, winning his fourth drivers' championship in 2024.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place later on Saturday at 8 pm local time (AST), which is 1 pm (ET).

