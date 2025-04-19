F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles again as Max Verstappen thrashed by McLaren

close global

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's 2025 struggles continued in FP3 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheets ahead of qualifying later this evening.

Norris set FP3’s fastest lap time with a 1:27:489secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with team-mate Oscar Piastri coming home in second, missing out on top spot by just 0.024 seconds.

Verstappen, meanwhile, finished in P4, which doesn't sound too bad. However, he was over eight-tenths away from Norris' time, meaning Red Bull have some serious ground to make up if they want to be in the fight for pole.

Hamilton, meanwhile, finished the session down in P12, sounding puzzled over the radio when told where he was losing lap time to his rivals, and how much. His team-mate Charles Leclerc ended the session P5.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from FP3.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 FP3 results

Here is the timesheet from Saturday afternoon’s session in Saudi Arabia.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:27.489
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.024
3George RussellMercedes+0.627
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.845
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.883
6Alex AlbonWilliams+0.900
7Carlos SainzWilliams+1.081
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.136
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.181
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.190
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.280
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.291
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.372
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.399
15Jack DoohanAlpine+1.409
16Ollie BearmanHaas+1.500
17Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.731
18Esteban OconHaas+1.847
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.921
20Lance StrollAston Martin+1.989

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, winning his fourth drivers' championship in 2024.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place later on Saturday at 8 pm local time (AST), which is 1 pm (ET).

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

