F1 star reveals celebrity CRUSH in lie detector test

Formula 1 star Alex Albon has revealed his celebrity crush after being subject to a lie detector test.

It has been a strong start to the season for the Thai driver and his Williams team, with Albon scoring 18 points so far this campaign, albeit he could only manage P12 in Bahrain on Sunday.

Ahead of the race, however, it appears Sky Sports collared Albon for a TV segment that aired over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, in which they hooked him up to a lie detector and grilled him on various topics, one of which was if there were any celebrities he had the hots for.

And, as it turns out, Albon was all too happy to share his celebrity crush on Emma Watson, most notably known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

Albon takes lie detector quiz

In a short teaser for the segment posted on Sky Sports F1's Twitter account, Albon can be seen saying: "Nothing you can ask is going to get me killed, I hope."

After that, in one of the clips to emerge from the interview, interviewer Simon Lazenby quizzed Albon on whether or not he had a celebrity crush when growing up.

Albon quickly replied: "Yes, Emma Watson."

"From Harry Potter? Aw, that's so sweet," Lazenby quipped back.

"I like Voldemort," Lazenby added, leaving Albon looking somewhat confused.

"Was that your celebrity crush?" the Williams driver replied.

"No it wasn't my crush," Lazenby remarked. "But I thought he was good in the film."

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Bahrain Grand Prix

Related