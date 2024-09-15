close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team FINED by FIA after very strange Azerbaijan GP incident

F1 team FINED by FIA after very strange Azerbaijan GP incident

F1 team FINED by FIA after very strange Azerbaijan GP incident

F1 team FINED by FIA after very strange Azerbaijan GP incident

One Formula 1 team have been slapped with a fine following a bizarre incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

Sunday's race in Baku proved an epic watch, with a fierce battle for the lead throughout the race.

F1 RESULTS: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes

In the end, McLaren's Oscar Piastri came out on top, leading home a top three that also consisted of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.

It was also an excellent day for Williams, with Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto both securing points with finishes in P7 and P8 respectively.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a thrilling race
Alex Albon led a double-points finish for Williams in Baku

Williams fined by FIA

However, ahead of Sunday's race, Williams made a huge error that resulted in a financial penalty.

With both drivers through to Q3, as Albon pulled out of the pitlane, he was forced to stop when he realized that the team had left a bright yellow cooling fan, typically used to regulate the car's temperature in the garage, attached to the airbox inlet above his head.

With the team unable to assist, Albon attempted to remove the fan himself while remaining strapped into the cockpit.

After some struggle, he managed to detach the fan and attempted to pass it to a nearby marshal.

When no help came, he dropped the fan on the ground and resumed his lap. However, the delay meant he missed the opportunity to set a faster time, leaving him in 10th place on the grid for the race on Sunday.

The stewards promptly noted the unsafe release of Albon’s car, though the FIA later determined that Williams’ and Albon’s actions prevented further disruption to the session.

Franco Colapinto qualified P9, one place ahead of Alex Albon

In their official statement, the FIA said, "Throwing parts overboard, requiring a marshal to retrieve them is not normal.

"However, in this case, the actions of the team and driver prevented the qualifying runs of any other driver from being affected."

This "least worst option" approach spared other competitors from yellow flags, but the €5,000 fine was still imposed for the unsafe release.

Williams team principal James Vowles personally apologized to Albon over team radio after the session, acknowledging the team’s error.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

Related

Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Charles Leclerc George Russell FIA
F1 star disqualified by FIA in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 star disqualified by FIA in Azerbaijan

  • Today 01:00
FIA reveal Ferrari star investigation verdict at Azerbaijan GP
Latest F1 News

FIA reveal Ferrari star investigation verdict at Azerbaijan GP

  • Yesterday 01:00

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Piastri wins DRAMATIC race as Red Bull star crashes out of third

  • Today 14:51
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 team FINED by FIA after very strange Azerbaijan GP incident

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

  • Today 13:47
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Norris begins Azerbaijan COMEBACK as Red Bulls on the charge

  • Today 13:25
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA could DISQUALIFY Red Bull star following Azerbaijan GP as investigation underway

  • 3 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 championship takes MAJOR twist as Red Bull star in huge crash at Azerbaijan GP

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x