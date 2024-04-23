close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 driver labels pundit 'boring old man' after helmet complaint

F1 driver labels pundit 'boring old man' after helmet complaint

F1 driver labels pundit 'boring old man' after helmet complaint

F1 driver labels pundit 'boring old man' after helmet complaint

Williams driver Alex Albon has had his say after criticism of his Panda-themed helmet at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Formula One returned to China for the first time since 2019 last weekend, something fans and drivers alike celebrated.

READ MORE: Hamilton title rival explains why Ferrari move is the 'right decision'

Albon donned a special 'panda' helmet for the race, complete with eyes and ears above the visor and a smiling mouth below.

It was a light-hearted nod to Chinese culture, but not everyone was impressed, with Sky F1 commentator David Croft complaining that it made the drivers hard to tell apart - something that spilled out on Ted Kravitz's 'Ted's Notebook' programme.

Albon and his Williams teammate Logan Sargeant finished 12th and 17th respectively, but they were both upbeat when Kravitz caught up with them.

Albon wore a panda helmet in China
Croft found Albon hard to pick out

Albon's Crofty jibe

"What will happen to the panda helmet? I want to know," Kravitz asked Albon. "Will you keep it? The best thing of your weekend is the panda helmet…”

Albon joked at first that it would be going "straight on eBay before asking "was Crofty complaining about it?", to which the answer came in the affirmative.

"How did you know? Did he complain to you personally?" as Kravitz

"I know he's got a funny thing about helmets - he's just a boring old man," replied Albon, laughing.

Albon finished 10th, thus garnering a point, on his last visit to Shanghai, in his debut season with Torro Rosso in 2019.

This year with Williams, driver and team leave the fifth GP on the calendar still in search of their first points of the 2024 campaign.

READ MORE: Hamilton goes full Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull 'inspection'

Related

Williams Chinese Grand Prix Alex Albon Ted Kravitz David Croft
Hamilton's Ferrari move sparks HUGE driver ultimatum
Latest F1 News

Hamilton's Ferrari move sparks HUGE driver ultimatum

  • February 15, 2024 19:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Rosberg claims Ferrari star is 'very angry' after teammate duel

  • 49 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star's manager expects driver 'movement' in the coming weeks

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Legends

Pundit asks whether Ferrari have 'let the wrong driver go' after signing Hamilton

  • 2 uur geleden

F1 driver labels pundit 'boring old man' after helmet complaint

  • 3 uur geleden

Former world champion questions PASSION of new Drive to Survive F1 fans

  • Yesterday 22:00
Andretti F1 Entry

Andretti 'fight' to join F1 grid intensifies as US team 'are not going away'

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x