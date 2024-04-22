Hamilton title rival explains why Ferrari move is the 'right decision'

Has Lewis Hamilton made a gamble with his move to Ferrari? A fierce rival weighed in on the timing and potential impact.

Hamilton's historic partnership with Mercedes has been one of the most dominant forces F1 has ever seen.

READ MORE: Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

Arriving at the Silver Arrows in 2013, the British driver forged a near-unbeatable force, claiming an astonishing six drivers' championships in that period.

A controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi 2021, however, saw his shot at a record eighth title dashed by a late race call from Michael Masi, paving the way for Max Verstappen's maiden title and dominant rise.

Since the regulation changes in 2022, Mercedes haven't quite found their footing, with Hamilton yet to win a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Despite his seven titles and record 103 victories, the Brit seems hungry for more. A stunning new chapter awaits in 2025, as he prepares to swap silver for red, partnering Charles Leclerc at Ferrari and replacing Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton has been struggling with Mercedes since 2022

Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Rosberg on Hamilton's move: Echoes of the past?

The rivalry between Nico Rosberg and Hamilton during their years together at Mercedes is well-documented. They pushed each other to new heights, with Rosberg narrowly edging out Hamilton for the 2016 championship by only five points.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, the German admitted he was surprised when the news broke.

"Of course, it came as a huge surprise," Rosberg said. "No-one expected it, and I didn’t expect it either.

"But if you look at the grand scheme of things, then why not? It’s towards the end of his career. Two legendary teams - Mercedes and Ferrari.

"I know Lewis is a fan of Ferrari road cars, also. So why not make that switch and have a different experience, driving in red. Then he ticks off both boxes, driving for the two most legendary teams."

Hamilton's move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013 was met with a similar surprise. McLaren were still winning races then, while Mercedes were a team on the rise but far from contenders.

"By the way, at the moment, it seems in performance terms to be the right decision for him," Rosberg continued.

"Maybe he will make an amazing move like 12 years ago when he moved from McLaren to Mercedes. McLaren were winning races, Mercedes were nowhere.

"The moment he moved, McLaren went backwards and Mercedes started winning races. Maybe he can get the same timing again."

READ MORE: Top three verdict: Norris 'happy to be wrong' after losing Ferrari bet

Related