F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Suzuka Circuit

Formula 1 heads to Suzuka Circuit this weekend for round three of the 2025 season.

Last time out in China, McLaren secured a one-two at the Chinese Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri the dominant driver across qualifying and the race and teammate Lando Norris coming home behind him despite a late brake issue.

Elsewhere in Shanghai, Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend. The new Ferrari star won Saturday's sprint race, but was then well off the pace in Sunday's GP, finishing P6 on the road. Things got far worse post-race, however, when Hamilton was disqualified, along with teammate Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

Surprisingly, none of the above is the main talking point heading into this weekend, however. Since F1 cars were last on track, Red Bull have axed Liam Lawson and demoted him back to the junior team, with Yuki Tsunoda going the other way ahead of his home race.

With that said, let's get into how the weather forecast is currently looking ahead to this weekend's action.

Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 4: FP1 & FP2

FP1 gets underway at 11:30 am (local time) with the morning expected to contain long periods of sunshine and temperatures of around 15 degrees Celsius. So far, there is zero percent chance of rain and wind speeds of about 10mph.

The second practice session of the day starts at 3 pm in the afternoon, where temperatures are expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will decrease to two percent and there remains no chance of raiFridayriday.

Saturday, April 5: FP3 & Qualifying

FP3 starts at 11:30 am (local time) and the sunshine will continue into Saturday with areas of high clouds in the morning. The chance of rain remains low at one percent but cloud cover will increase to 85 percent throughout the morning.

The all-important qualifying session begins at 3 pm when temperatures will reach 17 degrees Celsius, but clouds will cover the sunshine in broken intervals. The possibility of rain will also rise to 25 per cent as wind speeds remain low at eight mph.

Sunday, April 6: Race

Lights out for the Japanese Grand Prix is at 2pm (local time) where there is zero percent chance of rain and bright spells across the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 18 degrees Celsius, whilst cloud cover remains low at 25 percent. Wind speeds are expected to reach 11mph.

