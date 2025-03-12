Daniel Ricciardo makes HUGE Melbourne announcement ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Former Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has made a huge Melbourne-related announcement ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo lost his seat on the F1 grid at the back end of 2024, replaced at Racing Bulls by Liam Lawson after struggling to find form at the Red Bull junior team.

Lawson has now gone on to secure a drive at Red Bull, meanwhile, Ricciardo has been patiently waiting to announce his next move.

Indeed, with no seat on the grid in 2025, it may be that we never see the Australian grace the sport of F1 again.

Will Daniel Ricciardo be at the Australian GP?

That uncertainty doesn't appear to be weighing heavily on his mind, however, with the former Red Bull and McLaren star keeping himself busy.

Ricciardo has been spotted mingling with the stars at number of high-profile sporting events recently and has continued to play a key role in promoting his own wine brand, DR3, as he extends his post-F1 portfolio.

He has also continued work on his clothing line, Enchanté, and fans based in Melbourne have been given a special treat just days before lights out at Albert Park after Ricciardo revealed a pop-up shop is now open in the Victorian capital.

Writing on his Instagram page, the eight-time grand prix winner said: "G’day Enchanté!

"Our Melbourne pop-up is now open, come check out our exclusive new collection. A big thanks to @‌afterpayau and @‌cashapp for helping bring Enchanté home."

Despite the announcement, it remains unclear whether or not Ricciardo will attend the race or any of the action at Albert Park this weekend.

