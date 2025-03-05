Ricciardo teases BIG NEWS in social media countdown

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased an announcement on his social media profile.

The Australian driver was let go by Red Bull last season after a disappointing start to the season for their VCARB (now Racing Bulls) junior team, as he tried to make his way back to a prime seat in the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull BLINDSIDED as driver confirms team EXIT in official statement

READ MORE: F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy

Despite hopes that Ricciardo will return to motorsport, whether that is via Cadillac’s 2026 F1 entry or in an American motorsport series such as IndyCar, the 35-year-old is yet to make an announcement over his future and has instead been enjoying life outside of racing.

Ricciardo continues to work on his clothing line Enchanté, whilst also enjoying some time out stateside with friend Josh Allen and his NFL team the Buffalo Bills.

Daniel Ricciardo left F1 in 2024

Ricciardo's Red Bull return failed

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued

Ricciardo teases cryptic announcement

However, the Aussie racer has recently teased an exciting announcement on social media, for the first time since he exited F1.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ricciardo first of all posted a picture of a fountain in the shape of a racesuit shoe, referencing his iconic podium celebration the Shoey.

The picture was then followed by a date teasing an countdown of some kind, with the key date being named as March 6th 2025.

Whilst it is unclear what the date references, a F1 return seems unlikely for the former Red Bull driver who, when asked about the Cadillac F1 seat, confirmed that he was done with the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo has teased an exciting announcement

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Related