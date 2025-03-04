F1 chief reveals TIMELINE for exciting new American team

Formula 1's CEO has given a huge update on the potential for a new team to join the sport's grid.

Andretti Racing were touted as the next team in the sport for some time, but were supplanted by a General Motors-Cadillac entry which was approved at the end of last year.

The new team will be backed by General Motors, with the American manufacturer providing engines for the new team from 2028, although they will be powered by Ferrari for their first two years in the sport after an agreement was reached in principle.

Mario Andretti is an advisor on the board for the new team, and he recently confirmed a timeline for when a decision on their driver lineup might be made, with IndyCar star Colton Herta a huge favourite for the seat.

Cadillac will enter F1 in 2026

Stefano Domenicali is the chief executive of Formula 1

Cadillac provided entry timeline update

Now, F1 CEO Domenicali has provided an update on when the Cadillac news may become official, suggesting that there are a few formalities holding the confirmation up.

"There is the formality that is related to the process that [is] almost ready," he said during a Liberty Media conference call.

"Together with the FIA there has to be an update and whenever this will be ready, it should be not too long, there will be an update to formalise what basically has already happened. So they will be ready to fight against or together with the other teams for next year."

The initial bid for an 11th team to enter F1 was originally pushed back by FOM back in early 2024, with the then-called Andretti bid not being deemed to add enough value to the sport.

Although still featuring a huge Andretti influence, the new bid was a better-rounded package, according to Domenicali, and with the added boost of car giants Cadillac and General Motors, it was accepted.

"It’s important to clarify that position," Domenicali said. "We always said that Cadillac is giving, and will give, an incredible boost to the ecosystem of Formula 1. We were referring to other situations that were handled before, but now the picture is totally different.

"I think that Cadillac is preparing the entry - in terms of preparing the season, because it would not be an easy situation for them to be in such a high-tech and evolved sporting platform - they are doing everything in order to show how Cadillac is really involved into the sport."

"GM want to be a real constructor or a manufacturer that will invest in our sport because they do believe in the technological platform that the F1 can provide to their system.

"So I’m very, very happy that now this is on board, moving forward, and looking forward to see them on the track together with the other teams to fight for a great championship."

