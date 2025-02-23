Red Bull BRUTALISED in Horner reaction - Inside F175 reaction

Blimey. We've let the dust settle on the biggest Formula 1 season launch event, and GPFans is here to give you the inside track on this week's event.

Every single driver and team converged on one of London's great event space this week, the O2 Arena, as the sport's great and good prepared to unveil their winter's work to the masses.

F175 Live was a first-of-its-kind event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the highly competitive championship and it gave teams a chance to bring the show to the fans with the entire event live-streamed on YouTube.

Many fans, myself included, were pleasantly surprised at the event, with comedian Jack Whitehall a suitable fit for the role of the evening's host, with F1 allowing him to poke fun at the stars of the sport.

The atmosphere inside the arena was electric and aside from one or two cringe moments- we'll get to those soon enough- the overall spectacle was the perfect way to get casual fans ramped up for the upcoming campaign.

After the tickets sold like gold dust, those who didn't manage to grab one were able to enjoy F175 Live from the comfort of their own home and the viewing figures speak for themself after over four million tuned in, smashing F1’s previous live event record.

Lewis Hamilton made his public debut with Ferrari at London's O2 arena this week

Ferrari revealed the livery for Lewis Hamilton's first car with the Scuderia

2025 launches: Ferrari stole the show whilst Red Bull shied away

The musical lineup for the night left a lot to be desired with eagle-eyed fans of the sport flocking to social media to question why Machine Gun Kelly had been invited back to an F1 event after his odd grid walk interview with broadcasting legend Martin Brundle at the 2023 Brazilian GP.

It was Aston Martin who shocked the crowd on the musical front, surprising fans with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems who performed a gorgeous rendition of her hit 'Higher' which accompanied the livery reveal for Lawrence Stroll's outfit beautifully to convey their status as a 'luxury team'.

Another outfit whose reveal naturally also exuded pure class was Ferrari, with the stadium erupting any time seven-time champion Hamilton appeared on the screen or stage.

For the fans to be able to witness Hamilton's history being made was the main success of the night, and the champion truly did appear reborn, or, in his own words, "invigorated... so full of life."

Sadly, not all teams hit the mark and whether it may have been to avoid controversy by simply not saying anything at all, Red Bull's reveal in particular fell rather flat.

Throughout the night there were three main victims of the crowd's brutal reaction- Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and the FIA.

The mere mention of the FIA triggered unanimous boos from the London crowd

The sport's governing body were immediately booed by the entire arena merely just by being mentioned by F1TV presenter Laura Winter with the FIA's recent clampdown on X-rated language becoming a recurring theme across the night.

The FIA hadn't sent any representatives, whereas Horner and Verstappen had to endure the awkward environment of facing the negative crowd reaction live and in person.

As the reigning champion, the Dutchman was evenly met with jeers and cheers, whereas his Red Bull principal Horner was practically booed off stage as he attempted to stumble through his introductory speech before Verstappen and new team-mate Lawson appeared on stage with a bizarre flash mob style group dancing alongside the drivers and their new livery.

Every other team allowed their drivers to speak or be interviewed on stage after the initial reveal, but who can blame Red Bull for perhaps preferring to let their performance on track do the talking in less than a month at the first grand prix of the year.