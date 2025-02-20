Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes REUNION ahead of Ferrari car launch

Lewis Hamilton was involved in a Mercedes reunion on the red carpet at the F1 75 Live event on Tuesday night.

The event was held at the 02 Arena, London, and was designed to celebrate F1's 75th anniversary, with all ten teams launching their 2025 liveries to a sold-out crowd.

Having recently joined Ferrari, fans have now got the first look at the machinery Lewis Hamilton will be driving this season as he looks to win a record-breaking eighth world championship.

Hamilton will get to drive the car in Bahrain next week when testing starts ahead of the season opener in Australia in mid-March.

Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to Mercedes at the end of 2024

George Russell is now Mercedes' number one driver

Hamilton and Mercedes reunite at F1 live launch

As F1's stars arrived on the red carpet, however, Hamilton bumped into his former team-mate George Russell alongside his replacement Kimi Antonelli, where the champion embraced the former members of his team.

Mercedes' 2025 lineup were also joined by Susie Wolff, as they inspected Hamilton dressed in another sharp suit.

Hamilton's final season with Mercedes was plagued with performance issues and he finished a disappointing seventh in the drivers' standings, his worst-ever result in F1.

Hamilton has reunited with former GP2 boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari, with former physio and friend Angela Cullen also returning to Hamilton's camp to support him in his upcoming campaign.

