F1 champion Max Verstappen offers baby latest amid Kelly Piquet pregnancy

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has offered his latest thoughts on fatherhood as he and partner Kelly Piquet expect their first child together.

The pair announced their pregnancy back in December to round off what had been a truly exciting year for the recently-crowned four-time champion.

Verstappen and Piquet’s newborn will also have a sibling in Penelope, Piquet’s daughter from her former relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kyvat.

Piquet also recently revealed a surprise for the couple on her Instagram account, sharing a picture of a custom lifebuoy ring which read: "Baby Piquet-Verstappen on board" during a recent boat party.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are expecting their first child together

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship since 2020

Max Verstappen offers pregnancy update

The Dutchman will contest for his fifth consecutive world title in 2025 but has revealed that he does not want to continue into his 40s, unlike fellow champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

When asked ahead of the 2025 season about whether becoming a father would change him, Verstappen revealed his excitement at his new role but did not believe anything significant would change.

“To be honest, I hope not a lot will change,” he said.

“In terms of driving, it shouldn’t. It’s for sure very exciting. It’s very difficult to put that into words until the baby is born.

“But for sure I am looking forward to it a lot, and looking forward to that whole experience throughout the year.”

