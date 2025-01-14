F1 legend opens up on early Verstappen retirement

A one-time Formula 1 champion has suggested that Max Verstappen may follow his example and retire early from the sport.

The Dutchman has already cemented himself as a great of the sport, with four drivers' championships and 63 race wins, having stood on the podium in more than half of the races he's started.

His fourth title was arguably harder fought than the last few, with Red Bull's RB20 suffering with performance issues.

While the team's struggles didn't ultimately impact Verstappen's title charge, it did mean that the Dutchman suffered a 10-race win drought in the middle of the season, allowing Lando Norris into the championship fight, while Red Bull could only finish third in the constructors' championship.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship in Las Vegas

Nico Rosberg retired immediately after his 2016 championship success

How long will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

If Red Bull continue to suffer in 2025, Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth title are likely to take a huge hit, with Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton all ready to mount a title charge of their own.

Now, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Verstappen's motivation may start to wane if Red Bull's performance declines, hinting that the Dutchman could choose to retire early.

At 27 years old, Verstappen is just four years younger than Rosberg was when he decided to retire in the immediate aftermath of his championship success, instead opting to launch a new career in investing and punditry.

"It's possible. Max has already achieved so much despite his young age," Rosberg told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and wants more from life, I would understand his choice."

