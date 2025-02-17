OFFICIAL: F1 team announce SHOCK comeback ahead of 2025 season

Alpine Formula 1 team have announced a shock comeback ahead of the 2025 season.

After a very disappointing season in 2024, Alpine will hope to improve their fortunes dramatically in the new campaign.

Over the winter, the team have added a new driver in Jack Doohan, and this follows changes made to their management team last season when Flavio Briatore returned to the team as an advisor and Oliver Oakes replaced Bruno Famin as their team principal.

Now, heading into 2025, the team have announced a new signing in a stunning F1 return.

Flavio Briatore returned to Alpine in 2024

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will lineup at Alpine

Alpine announce partnership with Eni

Energy company Eni will return to F1 after a 25-year absence from the sport, with Alpine announcing their partnership with the brand for 2025.

Eni last featured on an F1 car in 2000 where they collaborated with Benetton, and their return to F1 will see them become Alpine’s official energy and fuel partner.

In a shock comeback after such a prolonged absence, Eni's branding will once again be seen on an F1 car, with Alpine’s 2025 challenger displaying the sponsorship throughout the season.

Alpine's 2025 livery will be unveiled at F1’s live launch at the O2 arena in London on February 18, alongside all other nine teams.

“It is with immense pride that we welcome Eni back to Formula One with BWT Alpine Formula One Team,” Briatore said.

“Eni formed a great part of our history at this team and has also, in the past, been an important partner in Formula One.

“We share common goals and objectives, especially in regard to energy efficiency, sustainability, and future bio-gasoline products.

“To have them back on board at BWT Alpine Formula One Team is great and we look forward to doing many exciting things together in future both on and off the track.”

