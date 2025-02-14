Max Verstappen exit BOMBSHELL dropped as champion tipped to leave Red Bull

Red Bull champion Max Verstappen has been tipped for a shock exit from the team as soon as the end of this season.

Verstappen heads into 2025 as the reigning Formula 1 champion and can make it five titles back-to-back with further success this year.

However, regardless of Verstappen’s success with the team in recent years, it has not prevented rumors about the champion making a shock team switch before his contract expires in 2028.

Whilst Mercedes emerged as a potential destination for the champion in 2024, Verstappen has also been linked to Aston Martin, although the team have denied offering a deal to the Red Bull star.

Could we see Max Verstappen join a rival team?

Max Verstappen could become a five-time world champion in 2025

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Verstappen himself has frequently stated in interviews that he is content with remaining at Red Bull, but this has not stopped speculation that he could leave the team as early as the end of this year.

The 2025 season is expected to be a shootout between the top four teams, Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, for both world titles with the chance of a fifth drivers' championship looking less certain for Verstappen.

Max Verstappen has been tipped for an early Red Bull exit

According to ESPN, they believe that an exit from Red Bull at the end of 2025 will be an unexpected consequence of the season.

Red Bull’s internal instability in 2024 was named as one of the reasons for prompting an early exit, alongside the departure of key figures from the team such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

Furthermore, if teams such as Mercedes and Aston Martin emerge as more preferable destinations following the 2026 regulation changes, they add he could also be tempted by a move away.

