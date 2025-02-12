close global

F1 Today: Max Verstappen in stunning announcement as Lewis Hamilton exit sparks HUGE change

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been the subject of a huge announcement, with an official statement confirming a new role.

Hamilton EXIT prompts huge change at F1 team

Lewis Hamilton's exit from Mercedes has prompted a huge change at the Formula 1 team.

F1 team announce OFFICIAL name change ahead of 2025 season

The F1 grid will have a new name in 2025 after a team have confirmed a change ahead of the new season.

Hollywood actor reveals exciting Ricciardo meet

An exciting revelation has emerged on axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez tipped for incredible F1 RETURN with new team

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has been backed for a sensational F1 return.

CONFIRMED: F1 legend set to feature in Brad Pitt movie
CONFIRMED: F1 legend set to feature in Brad Pitt movie

  • Yesterday 03:00
Perez tipped for incredible F1 RETURN with new team
Sergio Perez

Perez tipped for incredible F1 RETURN with new team

  • February 10, 2025 21:00

Daytona 500

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 2 uur geleden
Daytona 500

NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Max Verstappen in stunning announcement as Lewis Hamilton exit sparks HUGE change

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR

NASCAR legend drops INTERNATIONAL race hint

  • Today 04:00
F1 News

F1 team announce OFFICIAL name change ahead of 2025 season

  • Today 03:00
IndyCar

IndyCar star announces RETIREMENT verdict

  • Today 02:00
