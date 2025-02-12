F1 champion Verstappen in MAJOR announcement as official statement confirms new role

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been the subject of a major announcement today as an official statement confirmed his new role.

The Dutch star is a four-time world champion having won four back-to-back titles in the sport, truly establishing himself as F1's dominant force at present.

Heading into 2025, Verstappen can become a five-time champion, although he certainly will not have it all his own way.

2025 is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in modern F1 history, with a seemingly wide-open drivers' championship battle, and a plethora of driver moves taking place, including Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari and Verstappen gaining a new team-mate in Liam Lawson.

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Max Verstappen has a new team-mate in Liam Lawson

Max Verstappen official news

Now, as Verstappen gears up for the 2025 season following a long winter break, the Dutchman has also landed himself a new off-track role.

Verstappen is expected to face fierce competition for his crown in 2025, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri appearing ready for a championship challenge with McLaren, and Ferrari boasting seven-time champion Hamilton and highly-talented Charles Leclerc as their driver pairing.

Despite this, the Red Bull star is appearing relaxed before pre-season testing gets underway later this month in Bahrain.

In a post on Instagram, Verstappen has been confirmed as the new global brand ambassador for AlphaTauri, Red Bull's clothing brand that also used to form the name of Red Bull's sister team, now known as Visa Cash App RB.

AlphaTauri's welcome post for the new global brand ambassador read: "Excited to welcome four-time Formula 1 world champion @maxverstappen1 as our Official Global Brand Ambassador."

However, F1 fans were more focused on Verstappen's dress code, being left stunned by the fact that the Dutchman was dressed differently to most of his other Instagram posts.

"Oh my god they got him out of the team kit," one user commented, while another said: "Max without racing team kit!!! OMG, Well done @alphatauri."

Another user questioned the validity of the post, jokingly saying: "That thing isn't Max, real Max only wears team kit that's his clone."

