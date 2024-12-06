F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will host the final round of the Formula 1 season at Yas Marina Circuit.
Whilst Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title at the Las Vegas GP, the constructors' championship will be decided between Ferrari and McLaren in Abu Dhabi.
Only 21 points separate the two teams for the constructors' trophy, after a penalty last time out in Qatar saw Lando Norris finish the race P10.
Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi will also feature Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes, as he prepares to move to Ferrari for next season.
Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi GP could be Sergio Perez's last outing with Red Bull as the Mexican star's future at the team hangs in the balance.
Here is everything you need to know about all three practice sessions at Yas Marina Circuit.
F1 Practice times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, December 5) with FP1 at 1:30 pm local time (GST), followed by FP2 at 5 pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 2:30 pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 6 pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, December 6 2024
Local time (GST): 1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 9:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 10:30am Friday
United States (EST): 4:30am Friday
United States (CST): 3:30am Friday
United States (PST): 1:30am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 8pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 3:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 6:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 11:30am Friday
China (CST): 5:30pm Friday
India (IST): 3pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 6:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 5:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 12:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 12:30pm Friday
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, December 6 2024
Local time (GST): 5pm Thursday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2pm Friday
United States (EST): 8am Friday
United States (CST): 7am Friday
United States (PST): 5am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 12am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 11:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 7am Friday
Japan (JST): 10pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 3pm Friday
China (CST): 9pm Friday
India (IST): 6:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 10am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 9pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 4pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 4pm Friday
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, December 7 2024
Local time (GST): 2:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 10:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 11:30am Saturday
United States (EST): 5:30am Saturday
United States (CST): 4:30am Saturday
United States (PST): 2:30am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 9:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 9pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 12:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 4pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
