close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Qatar Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen takes BRILLIANT pole as title battle shifts

F1 Qatar Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen takes BRILLIANT pole as title battle shifts

F1 Qatar Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen takes BRILLIANT pole as title battle shifts

F1 Qatar Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen takes BRILLIANT pole as title battle shifts

Max Verstappen stole a shock pole position with a brilliant turnaround at the Qatar Grand Prix, having taken just one point from the sprint race earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Grand Prix winner George Russell put his Mercedes alongside the four-time champion's Red Bull on the front row for Sunday's feature race.

READ MORE: FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision

Surprisingly, neither of the teams vying for the constructors' championship could land even a single car on the front row. McLaren stole a march on Ferrari though, qualifying third and fourth with Ferrari down in fifth and seventh.

McLaren need to leave this weekend having put 21 or more points into the Scuderia in both the race and sprint to seal the title (and also avoid being beaten by nine points by Red Bull) with a race to go.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:20.520sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.055s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.252s
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.309s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.332s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.491s
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.521s
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.731s
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.905s
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.980s

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
12. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc George Russell Oscar Piastri
Perez EMBARRASSED by F1 rookie at Qatar Grand Prix
Qatar Grand Prix

Perez EMBARRASSED by F1 rookie at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 17:30
F1 Results Today: McLaren star GIVES UP win at Qatar Grand Prix
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Results Today: McLaren star GIVES UP win at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 15:47

Latest News

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qatar Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen takes BRILLIANT pole as title battle shifts

  • Yesterday 20:10
Qatar Grand Prix

Breakout star claims CHAMPIONSHIP win at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Explained

What is the FIA, who is part of F1's governing body?

  • Yesterday 21:20
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Results Today: McLaren star GIVES UP win at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 15:47
Qatar Grand Prix

FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision

  • Yesterday 18:30
Qatar Grand Prix

Perez EMBARRASSED by F1 rookie at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 17:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x