F1 tire prices: How much they cost and the CRAZY amount teams have spent ahead of Las Vegas GP

Formula 1 is truly the pinnacle of single-seater racing in the world, with some of the very best drivers on the planet racing in the series.

Characterized by cutting-edge technology, engineering, and innovation, F1 cars are some of the most advanced machinery in the world, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of speed, aerodynamics, and performance.

The innovation in the sport also extends beyond just the cars, with the development of racing tires also very important. Without these, cars cannot go racing.

Currently, tires in F1 are designed and manufactured by Pirelli - the sport's exclusive tire provider since 2011.

And, with F1 hitting the streets of Nevada for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, we thought we'd examine the rubber currently used in the sport.

Pirelli have been F1's exclusive tyre provider since 2011

What tyre compounds do Pirelli make for F1?

In 2024, Pirelli supplies five compounds of dry tires to F1 - C1 (hardest) through to C5 (softest). Crucially, though, on any given race weekend, only three compounds of the dry tires are made available.

For example, on one race weekend, the dry tires available may be C1 to C3. In that scenario, the C1 tire would be the 'hard', the C2 the 'medium' and the C3 the 'soft'.

Lando Norris using Pirelli's blue-walled wet tyre in Brazil

Yet, on another race weekend, at a track with different characteristics, the tires Pirelli elects to use may be C3 to C5. In that scenario, despite having been the 'soft' tire at another track, the C3 would then be the 'hard', with the C4 and C5 then the 'medium' and 'soft' respectively.

On top of the five dry compounds, Pirelli also manufactures intermediate and wet tires so that F1 can continue to race when the heavens open and in challenging conditions.

At this weekend's Las Vegas GP, on top of the wet and intermediate tires being available, Pirelli's range runs from C3 (Hard) to C5 (Soft).

What color are Pirelli tire compounds?

Soft - Red

Medium - Yellow

Hard - White

Intermediate - Green

Wet - Blue



How much do F1 tyres cost?

According to Motorsport Magazine, Head of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Isola confirmed that each tire costs €600. Translated to USD, this figure would be approximately $625.

Using those figures, a set of four F1 tires would cost an estimated $2500.

Carlos Sainz using Pirelli's white-walled hard tyre

This number then reaches a staggering figure when you account for the fact that F1 teams have 13 sets of tires at their disposal for the Las Vegas GP this weekend, for example. This means that the tires for one car, at this and every other race weekend over the season, cost roughly $32,500.

That means that one team must fork out approximately $65,000 on tires for both of their cars for each round of the campaign.

Translating this figure across the 2024 season, which has 24 rounds, this means that a single F1 team could be spending as much as $1.55 million on rubber.

Given there are ten F1 teams, this means that in total, roughly $15.5 million is spent on tires in the sport, per season across the grid.

How much do F1 tyre blankets cost?

Another key tyre-related spend in F1 lies with tyre blankets, which play a crucial role throughout the season.

For racing tires to work as they should and provide the necessary grip to drivers, they must be heated to an optimum temperature. This is why you might see drivers weaving on a formation lap, attempting to get heat into their rubber for the most grip off the line.

Tyre blankets were first used in F1 in the 1970s, but now, the technology inside them is far more advanced, with teams using them to pre-heat tires as close to their optimal temperatures as possible before being fitted to their cars.

In theory, this makes it easier for the driver to get them to the temperature they need to be at once they are out on the track.

It all comes at a huge cost, though, with it estimated that tire blankets cost $27,500 per car, per weekend in total. That would mean a rough spend of close to $55,000 spend for a single team across the Las Vegas GP weekend.

Across the 24-round season, this means that a single F1 team is reportedly spending over $1.3 million on pre-heating their rubber.

