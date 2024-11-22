The music artists performing at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back in Las Vegas this week for arguably the most glamorous event on the calendar.

Max Verstappen can seal his fourth consecutive drivers' title with a win on the strip, which would also massively boost his team in their pursuit of the constructors' championship.

McLaren have advantage over Ferrari and Red Bull going into Sunday's showpiece, but with just 49 points separating the trio going into the final three grands prix of the year, there is plenty at stake for all involved.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, organisers once again hope to put on a show for the hundreds of thousands in attendance, and for the millions watching around the world.

As well as a unique free two-day experience featuring live entertainment and appearances from F1 and F1 Academy team members, some of the world's biggest music stars will be performing on the Las Vegas Sphere stage over the weekend.

With so much to keep an eye on both on and off the track, the second edition of the Las Vegas GP promises to deliver a spectacle to remember.

The Las Vegas Sphere will play host to a wide range of entertainment this weekend

Max Verstappen could be crowned champion if results go his way

Who is playing at the Las Vegas Sphere?

The party kicks off on Thursday evening, as Grammy-nominated OneRepublic take to the stage.

Having amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify alone, the American group is sure to draw a huge crowd, who will hope to hear some music from their new album as well as some of their biggest hits from previous years.

Award-winning DJ and dance music producer Alesso will headline on Friday night, with the Swede set to perform a range of tracks featuring collaborations with the likes of Avicii, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and Usher.

And rounding off the weekend is rap superstar Ludacris, who has been entertaining fans with his iconic sounds since first emerging on the scene back in 1998.

