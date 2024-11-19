Cryptic Andretti update issued after F1 entry denial

Andretti's attempt to become the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid has been given a puzzling update after comments from former champion Mario Andretti have been revealed.

Andretti Global have been pursuing the goal of landing a spot on the future F1 grid, with the FIA initially approving their bid in October 2023.

READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

However, the organisation pushed back against the proposed entry, questioning the value an 11th team would bring to the series, ultimately rejecting Andretti's request overall to be part of the 2026 lineup.

Despite this, the motorsport giant have gone on to ramp up preparations for a spot on the grid, opening up a Silverstone-based headquarters in the UK and hiring F1 legend Pat Symonds to their ranks.

Andretti Global are owned by Michael Andretti

READ MORE: F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

Will Andretti join F1?

There has been much debate about Andretti Global potentially joining F1 in a different capacity, for example by potentially buying into a team that already occupies one of the 10 spots on the grid.

Led by former F1 racer Michael Andretti, the team already compete in IndyCar, Formula E and Australian Supercars series.

Now, Andretti's father, 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, has opened up on the latest developments within the organisation.

Speaking with Gazzetta Dello Sport, he suggested that there could be news of an update to their entry bid on the way.

"This is a topic that has my son Michael and his company as the protagonist, not me," he said.

"What I can say is that there will be news and changes and that my full support goes to my son for all the decisions and choices he has made during this period and will make in the future to best manage the situation."

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

Related