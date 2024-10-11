Andretti reveal HUGE update towards F1 grid bid

Andretti Global have revealed a significant update that could help them secure a spot on the F1 grid.

The team have undergone an intense overhaul in recent weeks, with Michael Andretti stepping down from his leadership role in a management reshuffle.

READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

Whilst Andretti have faced several setbacks in their bid to become the 11th team on the grid, they have remained undeterred and have continued with the project despite their initial rejection.

Michael Andretti has stepped down from his ownership role within the team

The FIA rejected Andretti's bid to join the F1 grid in 2026

Will we see Andretti on the F1 grid?

Their initial entry bid was approved by the FIA in 2023, before being rejected by Formula One Management, who questioned the financial and sporting benefit their introduction would bring.

However, Andretti pressed on nevertheless, opening a new Silverstone campus and bolstering their ranks with the signing of ex-F1 technical boss Pat Symonds.

According to Speedcafe, they are in line to celebrate more good news, with the squad now set to have a 2026-spec chassis available before the end of this year.

It is understood that several other components are well down the line in terms of development, including wishbones and other aspects of the suspension.

The report also reveals that the team are making good use of the lack of limitations currently placed on them, in stark comparison to their potential future rivals who are currently hamstrung by rules and cost caps.

With the introduction of new regulations on the horizon, Andretti hope they will be in prime position to make an immediate impact should they secure a coveted spot in F1.

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit

Related