Mexican GP confident of success WITHOUT Perez

The Mexican Grand Prix is confident it can continue to thrive even if Sergio Perez loses his place in Formula 1.

The Mexican star has had a horrendous 2024 season so far, with questions about his F1 future once again being asked following another shocking weekend at his home race.

His failure to maximize his car on race weekends has allowed not only McLaren to usurp Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, but Ferrari have now also toppled the champions, demoting them to third in the standings.

Will Red Bull sack Sergio Perez?

Having a home hero to cheer for has undoubtedly aided the success of the Mexican GP, which has therefore led to concerns that the race's future could be in doubt were Red Bull to boot Perez from the sport and wield their ruthless axe.

However, Mexican GP director Alejandro Soberon has discussed the future of the event, whilst also dropping a hint about Perez’s future in F1.

"What I can tell you is that the Formula 1 fandom in Mexico is very strong in general, and obviously Checo is a great enhancement for this,” he said to Autosport.

“But Mexicans are having Formula 1 very, very close in their heart.

"We have a much better show on the track today than what we had five years ago, so I think competition and quality of the spectacle is going to be enough to sustain the interest in the crowd.

“As the promoter of the race, we are very excited, trying to figure out a way to extend our contract, regardless of Checo. Everybody, of course, would love to have a local driver, because it's always better to have it.

“But there are very few races that have a local driver, and this year F1 in general has enjoyed sold-out crowds everywhere, and that's a reflection of the competition and the quality of the show that we've seen on the track."

