Team reveal AMAZING special edition Mexican Grand Prix paint job

Formula 1 has returned to Latin America for the Mexican and Brazilian grands prix, and one team has chosen to commemorate that in style.

The F1 circus came back in Austin last weekend and arrived at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the second leg of a back-to-back-to-back, with Interlagos coming up next week.

One team who will be doing everything they can to boost their place in the constructors' standings is Williams, having secured 13 points over the last four races since they sacked Logan Sargeant.

The American racer was swiftly replaced mid-season following a series of costly crashes, with 21-year-old Argentine driver Franco Colapinto taking his seat.

Since joining Williams at the Italian GP, Colapinto has contributed five points towards the team's efforts, more points than Sargeant and previous Williams driver Nicholas Latifi ever secured put together.

Franco Colapinto has made quite the impression at Williams already

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto will be looking to secure as many points as possible for Williams in Mexico

Williams to pay tribute with Latin American design

The FW46 driven by Colapinto and team-mate Alex Albon will be given a makeover this weekend in Mexico with a livery that will also feature at the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend from November 1, 2024.

The design will feature partner Mercado Libre’s statement yellow branding on the engine cover, paying tribute to the team’s Championship-winning history whilst celebrating the partnership with the E-commerce that joined Williams as an Official Partner in August after Colapinto’s promotion to the F1 team.

Yellow first appeared on the FW08C in 1983 and featured on many memorable liveries with a variety of partners until the end of 1993, a period which saw the team pick up three of their nine constructors’ titles and three of the seven drivers’ championships, including Brazilian Nelson Piquet’s third and final title in 1987, driving the FW11B.

In a statement from the team, James Bower, Commercial Director of Williams Racing said: "Williams Racing and Mercado Libre are two brands synonymous with speed, trust and innovation, and this eye-catching engine cover is the perfect way to celebrate our partnership. Yellow livery designs hold a special place in Williams’ storied history and it is great to see the colour return to our cars with one of Latin America’s leading technology companies.”

Juan Lavista, Marketing Vice President, Mercado Libre added: "We are honoured to bring the yellow back to Williams, starring Mercado Libre’s iconic handshake logo on the racing car and drivers’ race suits for the Latin American GPs. The partnership with Williams resonates with our shared passion for speed and innovation. By connecting the thrill of racing with our commitment to fast and reliable shipping, we aim to create meaningful connections with millions of fans and users around the globe."

