F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen beaten in SCORCHING session
F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen beaten in SCORCHING session
A sunny Friday afternoon at the Hungaroring saw some good running across the board as teams got the race weekend underway in FP1.
The temperature in Mogyorod was up over 85 degrees, with a track temperature knocking on 140 degrees, giving the tyres a good workout on the hot asphalt.
READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Max Verstappen was the only driver who looked to be extracting good performance from a used set of tyres, but Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari - complete with a reworked floor design - top of the timing boards.
Oliver Bearman was the only non-race driver who jumped into a car for the session, replacing Nico Hulkenberg at Haas - much as he will when the German moves to Sauber next season.
The session was briefly disrupted by a virtual safety car when a chunk of Alex Albon's car flew off and had to be retrieved by a marshal, but the debris was cleared up quickly.
F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:18.713
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.276s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.298s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.424s
5. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +0.467s
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.498s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.536s
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.547s
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.552s
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.574s
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.727s
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.865s
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.973s
14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.081s
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.091s
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.172s
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.263s
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.310s
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.582s
20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.658s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen beaten in SCORCHING session
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes suffer MASSIVE computer outage at Hungarian Grand Prix
- 57 minutes ago
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and TV
- 3 uur geleden
Haas announce MAJOR change to their 2025 driver lineup
- Today 01:00
FIRED F1 star given unique parting gift
- Today 05:00
Haas F1 star claims Hamilton's 'WINNING mentality' will provide an advantage
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep