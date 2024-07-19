F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen beaten in SCORCHING session

A sunny Friday afternoon at the Hungaroring saw some good running across the board as teams got the race weekend underway in FP1.

The temperature in Mogyorod was up over 85 degrees, with a track temperature knocking on 140 degrees, giving the tyres a good workout on the hot asphalt.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Max Verstappen was the only driver who looked to be extracting good performance from a used set of tyres, but Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari - complete with a reworked floor design - top of the timing boards.

Oliver Bearman was the only non-race driver who jumped into a car for the session, replacing Nico Hulkenberg at Haas - much as he will when the German moves to Sauber next season.

The session was briefly disrupted by a virtual safety car when a chunk of Alex Albon's car flew off and had to be retrieved by a marshal, but the debris was cleared up quickly.

F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:18.713

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.276s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.298s

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.424s

5. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +0.467s

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.498s

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.536s

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.547s

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.552s

10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.574s

11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.727s

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.865s

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.973s

14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.081s

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.091s

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.172s

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.263s

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.310s

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.582s

20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.658s



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Related