Russell reveals Mercedes BLUNDER almost caused crash
Russell reveals Mercedes BLUNDER almost caused crash
Mercedes star George Russell was there to pick up the pieces following Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' collision at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The British star was third until the collision between the leading pair catapulted him to the front of the order, where he held off Oscar Piastri to take just his second victory in Formula 1.
READ MORE: NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues
The top two made contact on lap 64 after what had been a memorable battle for first position, an incident which forced Norris to retire and Verstappen to drop down the field before finishing P5.
Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished just outside the top three as the gap between the two in the drivers' standings increased to 26 points.
Russell 'almost crashed' in Austria
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was ecstatic after seeing Russell take control of proceedings, but an emotional outburst from the Austrian caught the former Williams racer by surprise.
Speaking over the team radio, Wolff exclaimed: "George, you can win this! You can win this George!"
Russell, however, was far from impressed with the interruption as he looked to regain focus after a chaotic few moments, instructing his boss to 'just let me f****** drive'.
READ MORE: F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Russell admitted he came close to losing control of his car.
"He just screamed in my ear," the 26-year-old said. "I almost crashed when it happened!
"It goes to show the passion that we all have. The team put so much effort in recently.
"Everyone in the factory has been working overtime to bring upgrades to the car earlier. Sometimes you don't feel like you get a reward for this effort, and today we did."
READ MORE: Horner questions Mercedes 'motives' over Verstappen pursuit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar legend would 'LOVE' future NASCAR drive
- 4 minutes ago
Hamilton linked with ICONIC motorsport team purchase
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo 'negotiations' with SHOCK F1 team revealed
- 2 uur geleden
Russell reveals Mercedes BLUNDER almost caused crash
- Yesterday 22:00
Marko makes SURPRISE Red Bull admission over Verstappen-Norris crash
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 team showcase 'SPECTACULAR' Silverstone livery ahead of British Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep