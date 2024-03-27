Brundle in BOLD Sainz claim as Ferrari man is tipped to challenge Verstappen

Sky pundit Martin Brundle has suggested there could be an additional title contender in 2024, despite Max Verstappen’s dominant start to the season.

Red Bull and Verstappen have been flawless the past few seasons, with the Dutch driver winning 19 out of 22 races in 2023 and the opening two rounds of 2024.

READ MORE: HILARIOUS Mercedes Wolff meme goes viral after double DNF

However, during the Australian GP the Dutchman retired from the race due to an issue with his right rear brake, his first DNF since Australia 2022.

Before the issue, he was overtaken by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on lap two, who proceeded to cruise to his third career victory.

Max Verstappen Australian GP 2024

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen Australian GP 2024

Brundle makes Carlos Sainz world championship claim

Sainz missed the Saudi Arabian GP after undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed, but has bounced back strongly with a race win.

The Spanish driver finds himself without a race seat for 2025, Ferrari opting for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton instead.

However, Sainz remains the only non-Red Bull race winner since 2022, and has been praised for his strong start to the season.

In an article for Sky Sports F1 Martin Brundle detailed Sainz's chance to compete for the world title.

He said:

“Carlos Sainz was the hero of the day, and fans' driver of the day for the second time in his two races this season.

“Even when I chatted to him on the grid just before the race, I was perturbed that he still looked fragile and moved more slowly than normal after his surgery for appendicitis. There was nothing slow-moving about his race pace though, he was sensational throughout.

READ MORE: Perez reveals impact Verstappen EXIT would have on Red Bull

Carlos Sainz Australian GP 2024

“In his words he is "jobless" for next year, and that was one hell of an advert for his talents yet again. If he'd driven in Jeddah, it's highly likely he'd be leading the world championship now.”

READ MORE: OUTRAGEOUS Las Vegas GP ticket prices revealed

Related