OUTRAGEOUS Las Vegas GP ticket prices revealed

Ticket prices for the second edition of the Formula 1 race at the Las Vegas Street Circuit have been revealed.

F1 returned to the US city for the first time in over 40 years in 2023, with the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix being won by Max Verstappen.

The event had a plethora of teething issues, with delays and safety concerns marring the weekend.

However, the financial benefits for F1 being in such an illustrious city - where the cars race down the world-famous Strip - have been clear for all to see, with the addition of a third US-based race expanding the sport's reach.

Now, ticket prices for the 2024 Las Vegas GP have been released, with the cheapest grandstand ticket still requiring deep pockets.

The Las Vegas GP was some spectacle

An issue with a drain cover ruined Carlos Sainz's Vegas weekend

Las Vegas ticket prices

Prices for the luxury hospitality suites at the circuit start at an eye-watering $12,500, while even the most basic seat at the circuit for the full three-day event start at almost $1500.

Organisers were criticised during last year's event, with similar prices yielding a weekend of disruption for many, including a Friday where fans were told to go home having only seen eight minutes of F1 action.

This was due to a loose drain cover being run over by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, badly damaging his car and leading to safety concerns over the readiness of the street circuit.

