Las Vegas GP officials promise changes for 2024

The inaugural Las Vegas GP, set around the city’s iconic landmarks, was a dramatic one from start to finish, with the weekend’s opening practice session being cancelled after a loose manhole cover damaged Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Repairs to the circuit caused the second free practice session to be delayed by two and a half hours, with fans forced to leave their seats due to the security team's shifts ending.

Despite the early teething troubles, Las Vegas produced an intriguing race, which saw Max Verstappen overcome a five-second time penalty to win his 18th race of 2023.

Wilm: This year will be easier

For 2024, the time it takes to prepare for the race will be reduced from nine months to three after locals complained about the race’s disruption to their daily commutes.

The shortened timeframe is due to tasks that had to be completed for 2023, such as repaving local roads and restoring sidewalks, which were no longer deemed necessary for 2024.

“We don’t have to do all of that work, that was a year one thing,” Las Vegas GP CEO Renee Wilm said during the Preview Las Vegas event. “We think this will be a substantially less difficult build.”.

