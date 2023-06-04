'Verstappen should try to get penalties!' – F1 Twitter's best Spanish GP memes

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 4 June 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen picked up the third Grand Slam of his career as he comfortably won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver finished 24 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton to claim his fifth win of the season, with the only blot on his copybook being a late black-and-white flag where he was warned about exceeding track limits.

Verstappen received no penalty for the infraction, but many fans on F1 Twitter joked that even with five penalties, he would still win the race, encouraging the Dutchman to pick up penalties to make the race more interesting.

The other main talking point from the Spanish GP was George Russell confusing his own sweat for rain as he thought the drops he saw on his visor were stormy weather approaching the course.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best memes from the Spanish GP:

I think Max Verstappen should just try to get penalties at this point. Do some unlawful shit. See what the stewards give you. You’ll still win — Alanis King (@alanisnking) June 4, 2023

Verstappen (who is seconds clear of 2nd) getting told if he does track limits one more time he'll get a 5 second time penalty: pic.twitter.com/H8OgFc4LNL — Lucy 🍃🏁 (@LastLapLucy) June 4, 2023

Max Verstappen for an hour every Sunday, wondering where everyone else is: pic.twitter.com/FZ64autg2q — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) June 4, 2023

Verstappen risking a 5 second penalty. Just five of those and he's in temporary trouble — Spanners 🔧🔧 (@SpannersReady) June 4, 2023

Verstappen on the brink of a penalty which will drop him from 1st to 1st here — Chris 🦧 (@chrisloaf) June 4, 2023

Funniest moment 💀 pic.twitter.com/sAqV6fUsSh — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) June 4, 2023

Spanish GP out of context pic.twitter.com/3urjt8K68F — Lucy 🍃🏁 (@LastLapLucy) June 4, 2023

How George Russell thought there was rain at turn 5 #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/4mFLvAw7im — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) June 4, 2023

George Russell: "Is anyone else reporting rain? I think it's sweat from the inside of my helmet."



George right now: pic.twitter.com/psnlF3rG7L — Scherazade (@ScherazadeMS) June 4, 2023

The 5 second penalty if Max gets one: pic.twitter.com/7DzG5BC6kG — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) June 4, 2023

Yeah yeah yeah leave me alone pic.twitter.com/y5zIQqjh7i — Alanis King (@alanisnking) June 4, 2023

George Russell after saying "grassy ass 🇪🇸" at the end of his interview: pic.twitter.com/66nfmCGG0F — Lucy 🍃🏁 (@LastLapLucy) June 4, 2023

