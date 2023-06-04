close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
'Verstappen should try to get penalties!' – F1 Twitter's best Spanish GP memes

'Verstappen should try to get penalties!' – F1 Twitter's best Spanish GP memes

F1 News

1 comment

'Verstappen should try to get penalties!' – F1 Twitter's best Spanish GP memes

'Verstappen should try to get penalties!' – F1 Twitter's best Spanish GP memes

Max Verstappen picked up the third Grand Slam of his career as he comfortably won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver finished 24 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton to claim his fifth win of the season, with the only blot on his copybook being a late black-and-white flag where he was warned about exceeding track limits.

Verstappen received no penalty for the infraction, but many fans on F1 Twitter joked that even with five penalties, he would still win the race, encouraging the Dutchman to pick up penalties to make the race more interesting.

The other main talking point from the Spanish GP was George Russell confusing his own sweat for rain as he thought the drops he saw on his visor were stormy weather approaching the course.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best memes from the Spanish GP:

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x