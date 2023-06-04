Dan Ripley

Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix is set to be a thrilling contest with a jumbled grid expected to bring drama.

Saurday's thrilling session saw big names such as Charles Leclerc suffer, with the Ferrari star dropping out of Q1 in a huge shock.

At the other end of the grid though, his team-mate Carlos Sainz took a front row start ahead of his home race while Lando Norris starts a brilliant third for McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton will start from fourth for Mercedes while local hero Fernando Alonso will be looking to move up the order from eighth on the grid.

However, it looks like it will still be all eyes on Max Verstappen who took another stunning pole position and is in line to win his third race in a row.

What time does the F1 Spanish Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for the action in Spain today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Circuit de Catalunya): 3pm Sunday

UK (BST): 2pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 9am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Catalunya. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

