F1 Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2023 start time & TV with CRAZY grid lined up at Catalunya
Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix is set to be a thrilling contest with a jumbled grid expected to bring drama.
Saurday's thrilling session saw big names such as Charles Leclerc suffer, with the Ferrari star dropping out of Q1 in a huge shock.
At the other end of the grid though, his team-mate Carlos Sainz took a front row start ahead of his home race while Lando Norris starts a brilliant third for McLaren.
Lewis Hamilton will start from fourth for Mercedes while local hero Fernando Alonso will be looking to move up the order from eighth on the grid.
However, it looks like it will still be all eyes on Max Verstappen who took another stunning pole position and is in line to win his third race in a row.
What time does the F1 Spanish Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for the action in Spain today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Circuit de Catalunya): 3pm Sunday
UK (BST): 2pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 9am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Catalunya. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
