F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The race for pole takes place in China on Saturday
Following the F1 sprint race action, the F1 drivers will take to the Shanghai International Circuit once again for main race qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix today (Saturday, March 14).
Mercedes proved to be quickest again in China on Friday, after they locked out the front row of the grid for Saturday's sprint race.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will once again be hoping to maintain their healthy advantage over rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull during Saturday's main race qualifying, with attention now turning to the race with the most amount of points on offer.
Can the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris disrupt the Mercedes party? Or will they once again lock out the front row for Sunday's grand prix at the Shanghai International Circuit?
Here's how to watch qualifying, and what time it's on wherever you are in the world.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
When is Qualifying at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at 15:00 local time (CST), which is 07:00 GMT. That is 08:00 CET, 03:00 EST in the United States or 22:00 PST Friday on the West Coast.
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, March 14, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|08:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|03:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|02:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|00:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|04:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|18:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|17:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|01:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|16:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|09:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|09:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|15:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|10:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|11:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:
Where to watch live: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
* F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident
- Today 16:10
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 ‘set to cancel’ 2026 races this weekend
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 20 minutes ago
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin could be excluded from Chinese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 star injury revealed ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull make astonishing admission after Max Verstappen Chinese GP horror show
- 2 hours ago
F1 ‘set to cancel’ 2026 races this weekend
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix
- 8 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march