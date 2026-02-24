Good news! If you shopped with Jack Wills between 2012 and 2015 then you'll love F1 champion Lando Norris' latest merchandise.

Alongside McLaren's team kit, Norris has delivered his own unique stamp on clothing via his apparel brand LN4, which in recent months has seen the arrival of world champion themed hoodies, t-shirts and such to celebrate his title win in 2025.

But the fashion world doesn't stand still for very long and ahead of the new season, Norris shared his new apparel line titled the 'Grand LN Collection', which will arrive on the 26th February at 4pm GMT.

Norris starred in a teaser trailer that was then shared across social media, which employed soft lighting and string instruments to evoke atmosphere.

The champion started out the video with his best impression of Julie Andrews in Bridgerton, where he penned a letter to his own voiceover, and said: "Dear guests, you've arrived just far enough away that notifications stop feeling urgent. Which is the point..."

Waxing lyrical about enjoying the moment and being able to 'breathe', the video wasn't just about Norris testing his voiceover skills and instead only built up excitement within his fanbase for his latest drop.

Norris launches Grand LN Collection

In the video, a Land Rover (what else?) pulled up outside an old manor, where two tall people climbed out with a stylish ambivalence that can only belong to models.

When they both shed their beige coats, all became apparent and they debuted Norris' new merchandise, with a tee that featured a diamond shaped key chain for the 'Grand LN Hotel'.

They then showcased a variety of hoodies, rugby shirts and pullovers by playing a game of croquet, pool and basking in the golden hour by the latticed windows, reminiscent of Made in Chelsea's millennial-cringe opening credits from their early seasons.

But my snarky opinion doesn't really matter, because Norris fans were loving the refined direction of his latest collection and were full of praise on social media.

One reposted the video, and wrote: "The new merch is so cool nobody truly does it like him."

Another added underneath the original video: "I fear for my bank account with this collection, I need it all."

A third decreed 'this is art', while another asked 'Is this Bridgerton extended version?'

