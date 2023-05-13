Graham Shaw

Saturday 13 May 2023 00:27

The time has come for Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and try to reinvent his career somewhere else, according to Eddie Jordan.

Coulthard: Mercedes F1 recruitment hopes CRUSHED by Red Bull

Mercedes have been told they have no chance of ever attracting Adrian Newey to the team from Red Bull by former Formula 1 star David Coulthard.

Marko thinking of AXING driver already – He'll be another in Red Bull's graveyard

Helmut Marko is famously short in his patience with Red Bull drivers, whether they are in the main team or the AlphaTauri squad. And history could be about to repeat itself in the case of the struggling Nyck de Vries.

Verstappen has scary encounter with 'THE BEAST' in Miami

Max Verstappen has test driven what has been described as an "IndyCar Beast" at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of Honda Performance Development's ongoing programme.

Russell urges FIA to make KEY F1 rule changes for larger SPECTACLE

George Russell has pleaded with the FIA to make Formula 1 a greater spectacle by making tweaks to the existing rules.

Fernando Alonso KOs soccer superstar in TikTok 'daddy' spat

The TikTok legend that is Fernando Alonso grows by the day, and the Spanish great has done it again by delivering a hilarious social media KO to soccer superstar Iker Casillas.

