Hamilton gets F1 ULTIMATUM as Mercedes hopes CRUSHED by Red Bull and Marko ready to wield AXE- GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
The time has come for Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and try to reinvent his career somewhere else, according to Eddie Jordan.
Coulthard: Mercedes F1 recruitment hopes CRUSHED by Red Bull
Mercedes have been told they have no chance of ever attracting Adrian Newey to the team from Red Bull by former Formula 1 star David Coulthard.
Marko thinking of AXING driver already – He'll be another in Red Bull's graveyard
Helmut Marko is famously short in his patience with Red Bull drivers, whether they are in the main team or the AlphaTauri squad. And history could be about to repeat itself in the case of the struggling Nyck de Vries.
Verstappen has scary encounter with 'THE BEAST' in Miami
Max Verstappen has test driven what has been described as an "IndyCar Beast" at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of Honda Performance Development's ongoing programme.
Russell urges FIA to make KEY F1 rule changes for larger SPECTACLE
George Russell has pleaded with the FIA to make Formula 1 a greater spectacle by making tweaks to the existing rules.
Fernando Alonso KOs soccer superstar in TikTok 'daddy' spat
The TikTok legend that is Fernando Alonso grows by the day, and the Spanish great has done it again by delivering a hilarious social media KO to soccer superstar Iker Casillas.
